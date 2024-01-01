Colorado Springs residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Colorado Springs residents is $58,158.00, and 25.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Colorado Springs, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.4% of Colorado Springs residents have a college degree or higher, while 19.6% have a high school degree but no more and 6.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 35.2% have at least some college education, 23.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 15.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Colorado Springs residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.1% of people living in Colorado Springs, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Colorado Springs.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Colorado Springs, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Colorado Springs residents.

Are these scholarships available for Colorado Springs high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Colorado Springs can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Colorado Springs?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Colorado Springs can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.