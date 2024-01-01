Arvada residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Arvada residents is $75,640.00, and 35.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Arvada, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.7% of Arvada residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.4% have a high school degree but no more and 5.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 32.3% have at least some college education, 24.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Arvada residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.6% of people living in Arvada, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 11.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Arvada.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Arvada, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Arvada residents.

Are these scholarships available for Arvada high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Arvada can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Arvada?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Arvada can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.