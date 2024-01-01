Lakewood residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Lakewood residents is $61,058.00, and 26.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Lakewood, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

37.8% of Lakewood residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.5% have a high school degree but no more and 8.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.7% have at least some college education, 24.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Lakewood residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 11.1% of people living in Lakewood, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Lakewood.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Lakewood, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Lakewood residents.

Are these scholarships available for Lakewood high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Lakewood can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Lakewood?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Lakewood can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.