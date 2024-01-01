Fort Collins residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Fort Collins residents is $60,110.00, and 27.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Fort Collins, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

53.6% of Fort Collins residents have a college degree or higher, while 15.2% have a high school degree but no more and 3.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 27.5% have at least some college education, 31.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 21.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Fort Collins residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.1% of people living in Fort Collins, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 26.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Fort Collins.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Fort Collins, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Fort Collins residents.

Are these scholarships available for Fort Collins high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Fort Collins can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Fort Collins?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Fort Collins can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.