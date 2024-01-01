Greeley residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Greeley residents is $52,887.00, and 19.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Greeley, CO more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

25.9% of Greeley residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.9% have a high school degree but no more and 16.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.8% have at least some college education, 16.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Greeley residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 16.0% of people living in Greeley, CO are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 18.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Greeley.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Greeley, CO residents?

There are 421 scholarships totaling $712,062.00 available to Greeley residents.

Are these scholarships available for Greeley high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Greeley can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Greeley?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Greeley can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.