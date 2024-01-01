Sign Up
2024 Connecticut Scholarships

Connecticut is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Connecticut universities is a whopping $24,378.00 and the total cost of attendance is $47,519.00. 59% of student graduates in Connecticut graduate with an average debt load of $38,669.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Connecticut turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These CT scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Connecticut, and any Connecticut resident regardless of their interests or background. Connecticut scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of CT students or CT residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Connecticut residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for CT residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to Connecticut residents. You can easily browse through all 217 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Connecticut?

Moms in Connecticut are eligible for all the same scholarships as CT residents. Therefore, the 217 scholarships worth $483,850.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Connecticut?

217 scholarships worth $483,850.00 are available for college students in CT. In addition, we encourage current college students in Connecticut to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Connecticut for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Connecticut:

Albertus Magnus College
Central Connecticut State University
Eastern Connecticut State University
Sacred Heart University
Western Connecticut State University
Western New England University

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Connecticut?

217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 are available for high school seniors in CT. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of CT to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Connecticut residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to CT students and residents, as well as others across the country.

Read more...
Savings Bank of Danbury Rotary Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Awarded by Danbury Rotary Club scholarship committee.
Deadline:
None
$2,500.00
Quinnipiac Academic Award
Sponsor:
Quinnipiac University
Applicant must rank in the top 15 percent of class and have a minimum combined SAT I score of 1150 (composite ACT score of 26).
Deadline:
February 1
$8,000.00
Quinnipiac Multiple Sibling Award
Sponsor:
Quinnipiac University
Deadline:
None
$1,500.00
Transfer Articulation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Quinnipiac University
Applicant must be a transfer student with a high academic standing.
Deadline:
April 1
$8,000.00
Honors Program Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sacred Heart University
Applicant must rank in the top tenth of class and have a minimum 3.7 GPA and a minimum combined SAT score of 1250.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Gino Arconti JLA Scholarship - Ancell School of Business
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate success in constitutional law.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Anapurna Kanungo Biology Award
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate excellence in botany studies.
Deadline:
None
$100.00
John Tamas Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate enthusiasm toward scholarly pursuits and/or creative writing.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Danbury Hospital - WCSU Nursing Career Development Program
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate academic achievement and financial need and must participate in a summer work-study program.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Helen F. Mizer Award
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate leadership and academic achievement in major and must be an outstanding Sigma Theta Tau member.
Deadline:
None
$250.00
Robert Schappert Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must be graduating in May. Preference is given to applicant from a working-class family with a strong GPA.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
WCSU Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate contributions to the university and leadership potential.
Deadline:
None
$750.00
Roger Winward Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate financial need, have a strong GPA, and be graduating in May. Preference is given to applicant from a working-class family.
Deadline:
None
$250.00
