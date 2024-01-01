Bridgeport residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Bridgeport residents is $44,841.00, and 17.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Bridgeport, CT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

18.1% of Bridgeport residents have a college degree or higher, while 32.4% have a high school degree but no more and 24.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.2% have at least some college education, 11.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Bridgeport residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.5% of people living in Bridgeport, CT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Bridgeport.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bridgeport, CT residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to Bridgeport residents.

Are these scholarships available for Bridgeport high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Bridgeport can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Bridgeport?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Bridgeport can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.