Hartford residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Hartford residents is $33,841.00, and 10.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Hartford, CT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

16.7% of Hartford residents have a college degree or higher, while 32.3% have a high school degree but no more and 27.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 23.7% have at least some college education, 9.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Hartford residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 15.4% of people living in Hartford, CT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 19.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Hartford.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Hartford, CT residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to Hartford residents.

Are these scholarships available for Hartford high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Hartford can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Hartford?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Hartford can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.