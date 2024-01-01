Litchfield County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 17% of Litchfield County residents in Connecticut over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 40% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Litchfield County residents in Connecticut will continue to need help paying for college. 6,171 men and 5,772 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,677 men 4,616 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Litchfield County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Litchfield County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Litchfield County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Litchfield County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Litchfield County residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to Litchfield County residents. You can easily browse through all 217 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Litchfield County?

217 scholarships worth $483,850.00 are available for college students in Litchfield County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Litchfield County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Litchfield for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Litchfield County?

217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 are available for high school seniors in Litchfield County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Litchfield County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Litchfield County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Litchfield County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.