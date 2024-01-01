Sign Up
2024 New Haven Scholarships

New Haven residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for New Haven residents is $39,191.00, and 16.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of New Haven, CT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.9% of New Haven residents have a college degree or higher, while 31.3% have a high school degree but no more and 15.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 19.4% have at least some college education, 15.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 18.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of New Haven residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.3% of people living in New Haven, CT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 21.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in New Haven.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for New Haven, CT residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to New Haven residents.

Are these scholarships available for New Haven high school students?

Yes, all high school students in New Haven can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in New Haven?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in New Haven can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Savings Bank of Danbury Rotary Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Awarded by Danbury Rotary Club scholarship committee.
Deadline:
None
$2,500.00
Quinnipiac Academic Award
Sponsor:
Quinnipiac University
Applicant must rank in the top 15 percent of class and have a minimum combined SAT I score of 1150 (composite ACT score of 26).
Deadline:
February 1
$8,000.00
Quinnipiac Multiple Sibling Award
Sponsor:
Quinnipiac University
Deadline:
None
$1,500.00
Transfer Articulation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Quinnipiac University
Applicant must be a transfer student with a high academic standing.
Deadline:
April 1
$8,000.00
Honors Program Scholarship
Sponsor:
Sacred Heart University
Applicant must rank in the top tenth of class and have a minimum 3.7 GPA and a minimum combined SAT score of 1250.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Gino Arconti JLA Scholarship - Ancell School of Business
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate success in constitutional law.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Anapurna Kanungo Biology Award
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate excellence in botany studies.
Deadline:
None
$100.00
John Tamas Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and demonstrate enthusiasm toward scholarly pursuits and/or creative writing.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Danbury Hospital - WCSU Nursing Career Development Program
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate academic achievement and financial need and must participate in a summer work-study program.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Helen F. Mizer Award
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate leadership and academic achievement in major and must be an outstanding Sigma Theta Tau member.
Deadline:
None
$250.00
Robert Schappert Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must be graduating in May. Preference is given to applicant from a working-class family with a strong GPA.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
WCSU Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate contributions to the university and leadership potential.
Deadline:
None
$750.00
Roger Winward Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Connecticut State University
Applicant must demonstrate financial need, have a strong GPA, and be graduating in May. Preference is given to applicant from a working-class family.
Deadline:
None
$250.00
