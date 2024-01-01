New Haven residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for New Haven residents is $39,191.00, and 16.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of New Haven, CT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

33.9% of New Haven residents have a college degree or higher, while 31.3% have a high school degree but no more and 15.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 19.4% have at least some college education, 15.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 18.4% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of New Haven residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.3% of people living in New Haven, CT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 21.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in New Haven.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for New Haven, CT residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to New Haven residents.

Are these scholarships available for New Haven high school students?

Yes, all high school students in New Haven can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in New Haven?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in New Haven can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.