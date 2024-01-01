Waterbury residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Waterbury residents is $40,879.00, and 14.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Waterbury, CT more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

15.9% of Waterbury residents have a college degree or higher, while 36.2% have a high school degree but no more and 20.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 27.0% have at least some college education, 9.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 6.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Waterbury residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.2% of people living in Waterbury, CT are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Waterbury.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Waterbury, CT residents?

There are 217 scholarships totaling $483,850.00 available to Waterbury residents.

Are these scholarships available for Waterbury high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Waterbury can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Waterbury?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Waterbury can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.