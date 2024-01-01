New Castle County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 44% of New Castle County residents in Delaware over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 10% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that New Castle County residents in Delaware will continue to need help paying for college. 14,651 men and 13,813 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 15,089 men 19,827 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to New Castle County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. New Castle County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to New Castle County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for New Castle County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for New Castle County residents?

There are 67 scholarships totaling $165,000.00 available to New Castle County residents. You can easily browse through all 67 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in New Castle County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in New Castle County?

Do I need to be a resident of New Castle County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for New Castle County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to New Castle County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.