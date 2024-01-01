District of Columbia County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of District of Columbia County residents in District Of Columbia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 83% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that District of Columbia County residents in District Of Columbia will continue to need help paying for college. 13,546 men and 13,673 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 17,960 men 24,260 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to District of Columbia County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. District of Columbia County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to District of Columbia County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for District of Columbia County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for District of Columbia County residents?

There are 342 scholarships totaling $1,616,250.00 available to District of Columbia County residents. You can easily browse through all 342 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in District of Columbia County?

342 scholarships worth $1,616,250.00 are available for college students in District of Columbia County. In addition, we encourage current college students in District of Columbia County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in District of Columbia for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in District of Columbia County?

342 scholarships totaling $1,616,250.00 are available for high school seniors in District of Columbia County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of District of Columbia County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for District of Columbia County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to District of Columbia County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.