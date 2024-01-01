Sign Up
2024 District of Columbia County Scholarships

District of Columbia County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of District of Columbia County residents in District Of Columbia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 83% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that District of Columbia County residents in District Of Columbia will continue to need help paying for college. 13,546 men and 13,673 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 17,960 men 24,260 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to District of Columbia County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. District of Columbia County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to District of Columbia County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for District of Columbia County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for District of Columbia County residents?

There are 342 scholarships totaling $1,616,250.00 available to District of Columbia County residents. You can easily browse through all 342 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in District of Columbia County?

342 scholarships worth $1,616,250.00 are available for college students in District of Columbia County. In addition, we encourage current college students in District of Columbia County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in District of Columbia for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in District of Columbia County?

342 scholarships totaling $1,616,250.00 are available for high school seniors in District of Columbia County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of District of Columbia County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for District of Columbia County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to District of Columbia County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.


Music Scholarship for Mature Women
Sponsor:
National League of American Pen Women (NLAPW), Inc.
Applicant must be a female U.S. citizen age 35 or over and must submit background and one or two scores of musical composition. Each score should have a performance time of 10-18 minutes. Compositions should not have previously won an award.
Deadline:
October 1
$1,000.00
James R. Hoffa Memorial Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
International Brotherhood of Teamsters
Applicant must be a high school senior who ranks in the top 15% of their class, has, or expects to have excellent SAT Reasoning or ACT scores, and is the child of a Teamsters member.
Deadline:
March 30
$2,500.00
SEIU Scholarship
Sponsor:
Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
For most awards, applicant must be a member or the child of a member of a SEIU local union. Applicant must have been a member for at least three years prior to September 1 of the year the award is presented. Selection is based upon high school grades, SAT scores, achievements...
Deadline:
March 1
$5,000.00
Utility Workers Union of America Scholarship
Sponsor:
Utility Workers Union of America
Applicant must be the child of an active member of the Utility Workers Union of America. Selection is made by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Deadline:
May 31
$2,000.00
Letters Scholarship for Mature Women
Sponsor:
National League of American Pen Women (NLAPW), Inc.
Applicant must be a female U.S. citizen age 35 or over and must submit background.
Deadline:
October 1
$1,000.00
Kathern F. Gruber Scholarship
Sponsor:
Blinded Veterans Association (BVA)
Applicant must be the child or spouse of a legally blind veteran and must be accepted or enrolled full-time at an accredited college. Selection is based upon application, transcript, three recommendations, and 300-word essay.
Deadline:
April 21
$2,000.00
BAC Bates Scholarship
Sponsor:
International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers (BAC)
Applicant must be the child of a BAC member.
Deadline:
February 28
$2,500.00
William L. Garrison Award for Best Dissertation in Computational Geography
Sponsor:
Association of American Geographers (AAG)
Awarded to support innovative research into the computational aspects of geographic science.
Deadline:
October 15
$3,500.00
AAG International Geographic Information Fund Awards
Sponsor:
Association of American Geographers (AAG)
Awarded to full-time undergraduate or graduate students who are majoring in spatial analysis or geographic information science or systems.
Deadline:
December 31
$1,000.00
Robert G. Shouldice Scholarship
Sponsor:
American College of Medical Practice Executives (ACMPE)
Applicant must submit a letter stating career goals and objectives, resume showing employment history with a brief narrative describing specific employment responsibilities in the health care field, and three letters of recommendation. Reference letters should address performance, character, potential to succeed, and need for scholarship support.
Deadline:
June 1
$1,000.00
NAHJ General Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ)
Applicant must submit a sample of best work, resume, recommendations, essay, transcript, financial need statement, parents' W-2 forms, and application. Selection is based upon academic excellence, demonstrated interest in a journalism career, and financial need. For application, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with request.
Deadline:
March 17
$3,000.00
Newhouse Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ)
Applicant must be enrolled full time and must submit transcript, resume, samples of best work, reference letters, essay, financial need statement, and parents' W-2 forms. Selection is based upon academic excellence, demonstrated interest in a journalism career, and financial need. Award is given for two years. Recipient receives funding to attend...
Deadline:
March 17
$10,000.00
Alphonso Deal Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Black Police Association
Applicant must be a United States citizen who a senior in high school and is of good character. Applicant must have been accepted by a college or university prior to date of award. Recommendation from principal, counselor, or teacher and current high school transcript are required to be submitted.
Deadline:
May 19
-
