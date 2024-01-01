Washington residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Washington residents is $77,649.00, and 40.5% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Washington, DC more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

56.6% of Washington residents have a college degree or higher, while 17.6% have a high school degree but no more and 9.7% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 16.1% have at least some college education, 23.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 32.8% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Washington residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 9.3% of people living in Washington, DC are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 20.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Washington.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Washington, DC residents?

There are 342 scholarships totaling $1,616,250.00 available to Washington residents.

Are these scholarships available for Washington high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Washington can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Washington?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Washington can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.