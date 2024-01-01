Sign Up
2024 Davie Scholarships

Davie residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Davie residents is $64,170.00, and 32.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Davie, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

38.1% of Davie residents have a college degree or higher, while 24.7% have a high school degree but no more and 8.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.5% have at least some college education, 25.2% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 12.9% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Davie residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.1% of people living in Davie, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Davie.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Davie, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Davie residents.

Are these scholarships available for Davie high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Davie can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Davie?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Davie can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Davie Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Davie
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Davie
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Davie
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Davie
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Admissions Academic Scholarship - Non-Resident
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Applicant must not be a Florida resident.
Deadline:
March 1
$3,500.00
Minority Academically Talented Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Applicant must be a minority student. Selection is based upon high school course work, weighted GPA, and SAT I or ACT scores.
Deadline:
March 15
$3,000.00
Admissions Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Selection is based upon secondary school course work, weighted GPA, and SAT I or ACT scores.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,500.00
Mary McLeod Bethune Scholarship
Sponsor:
Florida Department of Education
Applicant must be a United States citizen or eligible non-citizen who is a Florida resident and a full-time student. Applicant must not owe a repayment or be in default under any state or federal grant, loan, or scholarship program unless satisfactory arrangements to repay have been made. Financial need is required....
Deadline:
April 1
$3,000.00
Rosewood Family Scholarship
Sponsor:
Florida Department of Education
Applicant must be a direct descendant of Rosewood families affected by the incidents of January 1923. Initial Student Florida Financial Aid Application is required for verification. Applicant must not owe a repayment or be in default under any state or federal grant, loan, or scholarship program unless satisfactory arrangements to repay...
Deadline:
April 1
$4,000.00
International Women's Fishing Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
International Women's Fishing Association Scholarship Trust
Applicant must be a graduate student majoring in marine science at an accredited post-secondary institution in the United States.
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Student Government Walter Komanski Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Applicant must be a full-time, undergraduate or graduate student, with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicant must be active on campus and demonstrate leadership roles in school or community.
Deadline:
February 16
$1,500.00
National Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Central Florida
Selection is based upon academic achievement and standardized test scores.
Deadline:
March 1
$14,000.00
NPPF Still Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Press Photographers Foundation (NPPF)
Applicant must have completed one year at a recognized four-year college or university having courses in photojournalism, and must be continuing in a program leading to a bachelor's degree. Applicant must have a minimum of one-half year of undergraduate schooling reamaining at time of award. Award is aimed at an applicant...
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
Bob East Scholarship
Sponsor:
National Press Photographers Foundation (NPPF)
Applicant must be an undergraduate in the first 3-1/2 years of college or plan to pursue postgraduate work and provide proof of acceptance to the program. Applicant must submit a portfolio of at least five single images and a picture story. Recipient chosen primarily on quality of portfolio.
Deadline:
January 3
$1,000.00
Donald and Shirley Hastings Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Welding Society Foundation, Inc.
Applicant must be majoring in a welding engineering discipline and have a minimum 2.5 GPA. Preference given to applicants residing or attending school in Iowa, Ohio, or California. Financial need required.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,500.00
AWSEF Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Water Ski Educational Foundation (AWSEF)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen who is a current USA Water Ski member. Applicant must be a sophomore belonging to a 2 to 4 year accredited college. Selection is based upon academic qualifications, leadership, extracurricular involvement, recommendations, and financial need. Applicant must submit a 500 word essay.
Deadline:
April 1
$1,500.00
National Merit Scholar Award
Sponsor:
Florida Atlantic University
Applicant must be a National Merit scholar.
Deadline:
January 15
$7,500.00
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved