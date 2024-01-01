Fort Lauderdale residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Fort Lauderdale residents is $52,315.00, and 26.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Fort Lauderdale, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

34.9% of Fort Lauderdale residents have a college degree or higher, while 24.8% have a high school degree but no more and 13.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 27.1% have at least some college education, 21.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Fort Lauderdale residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 9.7% of people living in Fort Lauderdale, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Fort Lauderdale.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Fort Lauderdale, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Fort Lauderdale residents.

Are these scholarships available for Fort Lauderdale high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Fort Lauderdale can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Fort Lauderdale?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Fort Lauderdale can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.