Pembroke Pines residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Pembroke Pines residents is $65,805.00, and 29.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually.

33.0% of Pembroke Pines residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.8% have a high school degree but no more and 7.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 33.8% have at least some college education, 21.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Pembroke Pines residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Pembroke Pines, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 12.5% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Pembroke Pines.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pembroke Pines, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Pembroke Pines residents.

Are these scholarships available for Pembroke Pines high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Pembroke Pines can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Pembroke Pines?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Pembroke Pines can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.