Pompano Beach residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Pompano Beach residents is $44,756.00, and 16.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Pompano Beach, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

23.3% of Pompano Beach residents have a college degree or higher, while 31.8% have a high school degree but no more and 16.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.3% have at least some college education, 15.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.7% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Pompano Beach residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 10.3% of people living in Pompano Beach, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Pompano Beach.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Pompano Beach, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Pompano Beach residents.

Are these scholarships available for Pompano Beach high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Pompano Beach can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Pompano Beach?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Pompano Beach can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.