Miami residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Miami residents is $33,999.00, and 15.0% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Miami, FL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

26.3% of Miami residents have a college degree or higher, while 29.8% have a high school degree but no more and 24.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 19.5% have at least some college education, 16.3% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 10.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Miami residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 8.9% of people living in Miami, FL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.3% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Miami.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Miami, FL residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Miami residents.

Are these scholarships available for Miami high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Miami can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Miami?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Miami can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.