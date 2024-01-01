Nassau County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 36% of Nassau County residents in Florida over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 17% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Nassau County residents in Florida will continue to need help paying for college. 1,858 men and 1,975 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 937 men 1,785 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Nassau County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Nassau County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Nassau County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Nassau County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Nassau County residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Nassau County residents. You can easily browse through all 640 scholarships below.

