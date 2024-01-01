Palm Beach County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Palm Beach County residents in Florida over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 24% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Palm Beach County residents in Florida will continue to need help paying for college. 31,738 men and 30,689 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 23,279 men 31,453 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Palm Beach County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Palm Beach County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Palm Beach County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Palm Beach County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Palm Beach County residents?

There are 640 scholarships totaling $3,175,206.00 available to Palm Beach County residents. You can easily browse through all 640 scholarships below.

