Cherokee County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 10% of Cherokee County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 32% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Cherokee County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 5,603 men and 5,394 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,754 men 4,847 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Cherokee County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Cherokee County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Cherokee County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Cherokee County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Cherokee County residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Cherokee County residents. You can easily browse through all 402 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Cherokee County?

402 scholarships worth $1,438,810.00 are available for college students in Cherokee County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Cherokee County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Cherokee for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Cherokee County?

402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 are available for high school seniors in Cherokee County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Cherokee County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Cherokee County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Cherokee County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.