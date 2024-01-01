Athens residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Athens residents is $34,258.00, and 14.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Athens, GA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

41.3% of Athens residents have a college degree or higher, while 21.0% have a high school degree but no more and 13.4% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.2% have at least some college education, 20.7% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 20.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Athens residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 16.2% of people living in Athens, GA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 28.0% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Athens.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Athens, GA residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Athens residents.

Are these scholarships available for Athens high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Athens can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Athens?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Athens can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.