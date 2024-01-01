Henry County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 87% of Henry County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 37% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Henry County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 6,698 men and 5,988 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,056 men 5,206 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Henry County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Henry County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Henry County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Henry County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Henry County residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Henry County residents. You can easily browse through all 402 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Henry County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Henry County?

Do I need to be a resident of Henry County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Henry County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Henry County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.