2024 Muscogee County Scholarships

Muscogee County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 94% of Muscogee County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 33% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Muscogee County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 5,859 men and 5,407 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 4,604 men 8,208 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Muscogee County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Muscogee County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Muscogee County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Muscogee County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Muscogee County residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Muscogee County residents. You can easily browse through all 402 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Muscogee County?

402 scholarships worth $1,438,810.00 are available for college students in Muscogee County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Muscogee County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Muscogee for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Muscogee County?

402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 are available for high school seniors in Muscogee County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Muscogee County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Muscogee County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Muscogee County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Willis H. Carrier Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)
Applicant must be a full-time student enrolled in a program accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), or a substantially equivalent program outside the United States, leading to a Bachelor of Science or Engineering degree. Selection is based upon financial need, faculty recommendations, leadership ability, and potential service...
Deadline:
December 1
$10,000.00
ASHRAE Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)
Selection is based upon financial need, minimum 3.0 college GPA, faculty recommendations, leadership ability, and potential service to the HVAC and/or refrigeration profession. Applicant must be enrolled full time in an ABET-accredited program.
Deadline:
May 1
$3,000.00
Ty Cobb Scholarship
Sponsor:
Ty Cobb Foundation
Applicant must be an undergraduate student who is a resident of Georgia who has demonstrated financial need and has completed a minimum of 30 semester (45 quarter) hours of academic credits with a minimum grade average of 'B.'
Deadline:
June 15
$3,000.00
Hatton Lovejoy Scholarship
Sponsor:
Fuller E. Callaway Foundation
Applicant must be a resident of Troup County, GA for at least two years. Applicant must be a graduate of (or scheduled graduation within six months) of an accredited high school with a scholastic standing in the upper quarter of their class.
Deadline:
February 15
$1,200.00
Dwight D. Gardner Scholarship
Sponsor:
Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIE)
Applicant must be an active IIE member, be enrolled full time, and have a minimum 3.4 GPA. Selection is based upon scholastic ability, character, leadership, potential service to the profession, and financial need.
Deadline:
End of September
$2,000.00
Roger Guptill Scholarship
Sponsor:
LaGrange College
Applicant must be preparing for full-time church service
Deadline:
June 15
-
Keller Endowment Fund
Sponsor:
LaGrange College
Deadline:
June 15
-
TAPPI Technical Division Scholarship
Sponsor:
Technical Association of the Pulp & Paper Industry (TAPPI)
Applicant must be pursuing an education in the paper and related industries.
Deadline:
February 15
$4,000.00
Atlanta Press Club Journalism Scholarship
Sponsor:
Atlanta Press Club
Applicant must demonstrate interest in journalism, be attending a school in Georgia, and demonstrate financial need. Selection is also based upon academic performance. Two awards available for both broadcast and print journalism applicants.
Deadline:
February 28
$1,500.00
Kappa Epsilon - AFPE Fellowship
Sponsor:
American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education (AFPE)
Applicant must have completed one term of advanced studies in the pharmaceutical sciences, be a member in good financial standing of Kappa Epsilon, and be working toward a pharmacy M.S., a Ph.D., or a Pharm.D. (having previously earned a pharmacy B.S.). Financial need is considered.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Gilbreth Memorial Fellowship
Sponsor:
Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIE)
Applicant must be an active IIE member, be enrolled full time, and have a minimum 3.4 GPA. Selection is based upon scholastic ability, character, leadership, potential service to the profession, and financial need.
Deadline:
November 15
-
GPEF Scholarship
Sponsor:
Georgia Press Educational Foundation (GPEF)
Applicant must be a Georgia resident and attend a state school in Georgia.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,500.00
United Parcel Services Scholarship for Female Students
Sponsor:
Institute of Industrial Engineers (IIE)
Applicant must be a woman, an active IIE member, be enrolled full time, and have a minimum 3.4 GPA. Selection is based upon scholastic ability, character, leadership, potential service to the profession, and financial need.
Deadline:
November 15
$4,000.00
