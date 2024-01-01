Newton County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 38% of Newton County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 19% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Newton County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 2,976 men and 3,023 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,362 men 2,854 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Newton County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Newton County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Newton County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Newton County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Newton County residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Newton County residents. You can easily browse through all 402 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Newton County?

402 scholarships worth $1,438,810.00 are available for college students in Newton County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Newton County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Newton for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Newton County?

402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 are available for high school seniors in Newton County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Newton County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Newton County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Newton County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.