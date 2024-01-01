Augusta residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Augusta residents is $39,258.00, and 12.7% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Augusta, GA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

21.3% of Augusta residents have a college degree or higher, while 30.7% have a high school degree but no more and 17.0% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.0% have at least some college education, 13.1% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 8.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Augusta residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.9% of people living in Augusta, GA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 17.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Augusta.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Augusta, GA residents?

There are 402 scholarships totaling $1,438,810.00 available to Augusta residents.

Are these scholarships available for Augusta high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Augusta can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Augusta?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Augusta can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.