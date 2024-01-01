Walker County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 16% of Walker County residents in Georgia over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Walker County residents in Georgia will continue to need help paying for college. 1,585 men and 1,867 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 695 men 1,446 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Walker County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Walker County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Walker County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Walker County residents.

Do I need to be a resident of Walker County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Walker County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Walker County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.