Honolulu County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 63% of Honolulu County residents in Hawaii over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 17% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Honolulu County residents in Hawaii will continue to need help paying for college. 24,365 men and 22,341 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 27,135 men 30,455 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Honolulu County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Honolulu County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Honolulu County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Honolulu County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Honolulu County residents?

There are 209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 available to Honolulu County residents. You can easily browse through all 209 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Honolulu County?

209 scholarships worth $812,150.00 are available for college students in Honolulu County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Honolulu County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Honolulu for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Honolulu County?

209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 are available for high school seniors in Honolulu County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Honolulu County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Honolulu County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Honolulu County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.