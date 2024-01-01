Sign Up
2024 Honolulu Scholarships

Honolulu residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Honolulu residents is $65,707.00, and 30.3% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Honolulu, HI more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

36.4% of Honolulu residents have a college degree or higher, while 24.0% have a high school degree but no more and 11.5% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.1% have at least some college education, 23.4% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Honolulu residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 9.5% of people living in Honolulu, HI are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 14.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Honolulu.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Honolulu, HI residents?

There are 209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 available to Honolulu residents.

Are these scholarships available for Honolulu high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Honolulu can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Honolulu?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Honolulu can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

R.W. Bob Holden Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hawaii Hotel Industry Foundation
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, be a resident of Hawaii, be enrolled full time, and submit a transcript, autobiography, career goals, and recommendation from principal, dean, instructor, or counselor.
Deadline:
August 31
-
O. S. Braunstein Student Prize Award
Sponsor:
Pacific Telecommunications Council
Applicant must be an undergraduate or graduate student enrolled at an accredited university/institution with a 2015 or later graduation date. An original research paper on a topic pertaining to the conference theme and topic(s) is required. The paper must be authored by a single student or co-authored with fellow students. Papers...
Deadline:
$2,000.00
Hawaii State High School Communication Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hawaii Pacific University
Applicant must graduate from a Hawaii high school and plan to pursue a career in advertising, communication, corporate communication, journalism, speech, visual communications, or public relations.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Big Island National Guard Retirees Association Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Hawaii -- Hilo
Applicant must be a member or the descendent or spouse of a member in good standing of the Big Island National Guard Association or an active member of the Hawaii National Guard. Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA and demonstrate financial need.
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Constance E. Masutani Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Hawaii -- Hilo
Applicant must graduate from a Big Island high school. Preference is given to entering freshman who graduated from Hilo High School.
Deadline:
None
-
Rotary Club of Hilo Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Hawaii -- Hilo
Applicant must have a minimum 2.5 GPA, demonstrate community service and financial need, and be enrolled in the College of Business and Economics.
Deadline:
None
$1,500.00
Makia & Ann Malo Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate student majoring in law at a school in Hawaii. Preference given to applicants of Hawaiian ancestry.
Deadline:
February 19
$5,000.00
Kazuma and Ichiko Hisanaga Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a current year graduating senior of Hilo High School (if there are no eligible applicants, those graduating from other Hawaii Island high schools will be considered) who is an athlete in more than one varsity sport. Applicant must plan to attend a four-year college or university in the...
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
Makinney & Pietsch Families Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be an employee of qualified dependent of Title Guaranty of Hawaii, Inc. and Title Guaranty Escrow Services, Inc. or their respective subsidiary and affiliated corporations or entities. Eligible employees must have been employed full-time for at least one year. Applicant must be pursuing college studies.
Deadline:
February 19
$5,000.00
Office of Hawaiian Affairs Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a resident of Hawaii or the continental United States who is of Hawaiian ancestry and is a student at an accredited two- or four-year college or university (graduate or undergraduate). Financial need must be demonstrated. Minimum 2.0 GPA required for undergraduate students, 3.0 GPA for graduate students.
Deadline:
February 19
$5,000.00
Peter Papworth Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate of Campbell High School.
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
PRSA-Hawai'i/Roy Leffingwell Public Relations Scholarship
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a college junior, senior or graduate student majoring in public relations, journalism or communications and intending to pursue a career in public relations.
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
Senator Richard M. & Dr. Ruth Matsuura Scholarship Fund
Sponsor:
Hawaii Community Foundation
Applicant must be a graduate of Hilo High School or Waiakea High School and a current resident of the island of Hawaii.
Deadline:
January 31
$5,000.00
