Kauai County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 30% of Kauai County residents in Hawaii over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 13% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kauai County residents in Hawaii will continue to need help paying for college. 2,121 men and 1,713 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,015 men 1,332 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kauai County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kauai County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kauai County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kauai County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kauai County residents?

There are 209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 available to Kauai County residents. You can easily browse through all 209 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kauai County?

209 scholarships worth $812,150.00 are available for college students in Kauai County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Kauai County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kauai for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kauai County?

209 scholarships totaling $812,150.00 are available for high school seniors in Kauai County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kauai County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kauai County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kauai County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.