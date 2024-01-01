Ada County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 25% of Ada County residents in Idaho over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 56% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Ada County residents in Idaho will continue to need help paying for college. 10,939 men and 9,912 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 10,818 men 10,524 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Ada County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Ada County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Ada County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Ada County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Ada County residents?

There are 52 scholarships totaling $385,250.00 available to Ada County residents. You can easily browse through all 52 scholarships below.

Do I need to be a resident of Ada County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Ada County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Ada County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.