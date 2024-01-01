Bannock County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 41% of Bannock County residents in Idaho over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 11% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Bannock County residents in Idaho will continue to need help paying for college. 2,307 men and 2,178 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,620 men 3,586 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Bannock County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Bannock County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Bannock County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Bannock County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bannock County residents?

There are 52 scholarships totaling $385,250.00 available to Bannock County residents. You can easily browse through all 52 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Bannock County?

52 scholarships worth $385,250.00 are available for college students in Bannock County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Bannock County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Bannock for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Bannock County?

52 scholarships totaling $385,250.00 are available for high school seniors in Bannock County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Bannock County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Bannock County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Bannock County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.