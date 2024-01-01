Bonneville County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 47% of Bonneville County residents in Idaho over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 15% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Bonneville County residents in Idaho will continue to need help paying for college. 3,270 men and 3,072 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,563 men 1,873 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Bonneville County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Bonneville County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Bonneville County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Bonneville County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Bonneville County residents?

There are 52 scholarships totaling $385,250.00 available to Bonneville County residents. You can easily browse through all 52 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Bonneville County?

52 scholarships worth $385,250.00 are available for college students in Bonneville County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Bonneville County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Bonneville for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Bonneville County?

52 scholarships totaling $385,250.00 are available for high school seniors in Bonneville County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Bonneville County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Bonneville County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Bonneville County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.