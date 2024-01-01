Canyon County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 43% of Canyon County residents in Idaho over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 34% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Canyon County residents in Idaho will continue to need help paying for college. 5,216 men and 5,190 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 3,429 men 3,635 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Canyon County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Canyon County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Canyon County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Canyon County residents.

