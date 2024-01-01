Sign Up
2024 Kootenai County Scholarships

Kootenai County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 55% of Kootenai County residents in Idaho over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 27% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Kootenai County residents in Idaho will continue to need help paying for college. 3,895 men and 3,820 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,393 men 3,278 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Kootenai County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Kootenai County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Kootenai County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Kootenai County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Kootenai County residents?

There are 52 scholarships totaling $385,250.00 available to Kootenai County residents. You can easily browse through all 52 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Kootenai County?

52 scholarships worth $385,250.00 are available for college students in Kootenai County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Kootenai County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Kootenai for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Kootenai County?

52 scholarships totaling $385,250.00 are available for high school seniors in Kootenai County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Kootenai County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Kootenai County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Kootenai County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Out-of-State Tuition Assistance Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must show academic ability and not be a resident of Idaho.
Deadline:
February 15
$6,000.00
National Merit Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must be a National Merit Semifinalist.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,000.00
UI Scholars Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must be a resident of Idaho graduating from high school with a minimum 32 ACT score, and a 1420 SAT 1 score.
Deadline:
February 15
$3,000.00
Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must have a minimum 3.6 GPA.
Deadline:
February 15
$1,000.00
Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Individual scholarships have different requirements.
Deadline:
February 15
$7,900.00
General Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Selection is based upon academic ability and activities.
Deadline:
February 15
$5,000.00
Presidential Achievement Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Idaho
Applicant must be a resident of Idaho coming directly from high school with a minimum of 3.5 GPA or higher, a minimum 30-31 ACT score, and a 1340-1419 SAT score.
Deadline:
February 15
$1,500.00
Leo Adler Scholarship
Sponsor:
Leo Adler Community Fund
Applicant must be a graduate of Powder Valley High School or any high school located in Baker County or be a Baker County/Powder Valley High School student who has acquired a GED certificate from an educational institution in Baker County, Oregon. Minimum 2.0 GPA required.
Deadline:
April 1
-
Alert Scholarship
Sponsor:
Golden West Publications (Alert Magazine), LLC
Applicant must write an essay (650-800 words) about a personal encounter they or someone they know has had with drug and/or alcohol abuse, how it was dealt with, and, in their opinion, what was right or wrong about the way the incident or problem was handled. Criteria for the winning essay...
Deadline:
None
$500.00
Wesley Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northwest Nazarene University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student with a minimum 3.25 GPA and composite ACT score between 23 and 26 (combined SAT Reasoning score between 1560 and 1790).
Deadline:
$32,000.00
Riley Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northwest Nazarene University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student with a minimum 3.25 GPA and composite ACT score between 19 and 22 (combined SAT Reasoning score between 1330 and 1550).
Deadline:
$28,000.00
Emerson Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northwest Nazarene University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student with a GPA between 3.0 and 3.4 and composite ACT score between 23 and 36 (combined SAT Reasoning score between 1560 and 2400).
Deadline:
$24,000.00
Earth Science Scholarship
Sponsor:
Idaho Gem Club, Inc.
Applicant must be a full-time undergraduate student majoring or minoring in earth science (including geology, geophysics, and earth science education) at a two- or four-year college or university in the Treasure Island valley region of Idaho.
Deadline:
September 30
$500.00
