Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Aurora Scholarships

Aurora residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Aurora residents is $66,848.00, and 31.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Aurora, IL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

31.3% of Aurora residents have a college degree or higher, while 20.2% have a high school degree but no more and 23.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 24.9% have at least some college education, 20.0% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 11.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Aurora residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 16.1% of people living in Aurora, IL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Aurora.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Aurora, IL residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Aurora residents.

Are these scholarships available for Aurora high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Aurora can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Aurora?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Aurora can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Aurora Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Aurora
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Aurora
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Aurora
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Aurora
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Verne R. Dapp Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science and technology. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Award
Sponsor:
Elks National Foundation
Applicant must be a high school senior who is a citizen of the United States. Selection is based upon scholarship, leadership, and financial need.
Deadline:
November 5
$50,000.00
Albert W. Dent Scholarship
Sponsor:
Foundation of the American College of Healthcare Executives
Applicant must be a minority who is a full-time student entering the fall term of their final year of classroom work in a healthcare management graduate program. Applicant must be a student associate of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Financial aid must be demonstrated.
Deadline:
March 31
$5,000.00
General Mills Inc. James Ford Bell Graduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
Institute of Food Technologists (IFT)
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and major in the food science or food technology fields.
Deadline:
February 1
$5,000.00
Institute of Food Technologists Graduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
Institute of Food Technologists (IFT)
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 GPA, conduct research in the area of food science or food technology and must demonstrate an interest in research.
Deadline:
February 1
$5,000.00
ANS Graduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science and technology. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
John R. Lamarsh Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science and technology. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,000.00
Joseph R. Dietrich Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a U.S. institution and must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member, or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,000.00
James F. Schumar Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident pursuing graduate studies at a U.S. institution and must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member, or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,000.00
Alan F. Henry/Paul A. Greebler Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a U.S. institution pursuing graduate studies in reactor physics. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member, or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,500.00
Robert A. Dannels Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science and technology. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organization member. Handicapped persons are encouraged to apply.
Deadline:
February 1
$3,500.00
ANS Sophomore Undergraduate Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Nuclear Society (ANS)
Applicant must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident enrolled in a U.S. institution and must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee, member, or organization member.
Deadline:
February 1
$2,000.00
Oratorical Contest Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Illinois
Applicant must attend an accredited high school in Illinois and compete in the state oratorical contest.
Deadline:
January 27
$1,600.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved