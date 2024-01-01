Elgin residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Elgin residents is $63,655.00, and 27.8% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Elgin, IL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

24.5% of Elgin residents have a college degree or higher, while 25.3% have a high school degree but no more and 21.3% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 28.9% have at least some college education, 16.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 8.0% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Elgin residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 14.8% of people living in Elgin, IL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.9% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Elgin.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Elgin, IL residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Elgin residents.

Are these scholarships available for Elgin high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Elgin can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Elgin?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Elgin can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.