Macon County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 47% of Macon County residents in Illinois over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 26% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Macon County residents in Illinois will continue to need help paying for college. 2,796 men and 2,707 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,168 men 3,320 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Macon County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Macon County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Macon County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Macon County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Macon County residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Macon County residents. You can easily browse through all 458 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Macon County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Macon County?

Do I need to be a resident of Macon County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Macon County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Macon County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.