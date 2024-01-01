Peoria residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Peoria residents is $47,697.00, and 20.1% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Peoria, IL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

34.5% of Peoria residents have a college degree or higher, while 23.9% have a high school degree but no more and 11.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.9% have at least some college education, 20.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 13.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Peoria residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.6% of people living in Peoria, IL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Peoria.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Peoria, IL residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Peoria residents.

Are these scholarships available for Peoria high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Peoria can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Peoria?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Peoria can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.