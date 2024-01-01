Springfield residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Springfield residents is $51,789.00, and 21.9% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Springfield, IL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

35.8% of Springfield residents have a college degree or higher, while 26.2% have a high school degree but no more and 8.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 29.3% have at least some college education, 21.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 14.2% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Springfield residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.3% of people living in Springfield, IL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.8% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Springfield.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Springfield, IL residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Springfield residents.

Are these scholarships available for Springfield high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Springfield can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Springfield?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Springfield can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.