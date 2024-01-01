Will County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 41% of Will County residents in Illinois over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Will County residents in Illinois will continue to need help paying for college. 22,054 men and 20,712 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 14,176 men 18,745 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Will County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Will County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Will County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Will County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Will County residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Will County residents.

Do I need to be a resident of Will County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Will County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Will County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.