Rockford residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Rockford residents is $41,991.00, and 13.6% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Rockford, IL more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

21.4% of Rockford residents have a college degree or higher, while 30.0% have a high school degree but no more and 16.9% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.7% have at least some college education, 12.9% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 8.5% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Rockford residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.5% of people living in Rockford, IL are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.7% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Rockford.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Rockford, IL residents?

There are 458 scholarships totaling $1,781,697.00 available to Rockford residents.

Are these scholarships available for Rockford high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Rockford can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Rockford?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Rockford can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.