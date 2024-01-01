Allen County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 17% of Allen County residents in Indiana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 71% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Allen County residents in Indiana will continue to need help paying for college. 10,398 men and 10,152 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 8,391 men 10,973 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Allen County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Allen County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Allen County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Allen County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Allen County residents?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Allen County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Allen County?

Do I need to be a resident of Allen County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Allen County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Allen County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.