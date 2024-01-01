Elkhart County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 71% of Elkhart County residents in Indiana over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 44% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Elkhart County residents in Indiana will continue to need help paying for college. 5,638 men and 5,554 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 2,754 men 3,794 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Elkhart County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Elkhart County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Elkhart County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Elkhart County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Elkhart County residents?

There are 978 scholarships totaling $2,068,486.00 available to Elkhart County residents. You can easily browse through all 978 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Elkhart County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Elkhart County?

Do I need to be a resident of Elkhart County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Elkhart County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Elkhart County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.