Dallas County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 35% of Dallas County residents in Iowa over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 98% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Dallas County residents in Iowa will continue to need help paying for college. 1,697 men and 1,467 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 898 men 1,198 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Dallas County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Dallas County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Dallas County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Dallas County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Dallas County residents?

There are 263 scholarships totaling $1,248,228.00 available to Dallas County residents. You can easily browse through all 263 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Dallas County?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Dallas County?

Do I need to be a resident of Dallas County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Dallas County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Dallas County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.