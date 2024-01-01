Sign Up
2024 Des Moines Scholarships

Des Moines residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Des Moines residents is $49,999.00, and 16.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Des Moines, IA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

25.2% of Des Moines residents have a college degree or higher, while 30.5% have a high school degree but no more and 13.6% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 30.6% have at least some college education, 17.6% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 7.6% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Des Moines residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.0% of people living in Des Moines, IA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 16.6% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Des Moines.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Des Moines, IA residents?

There are 263 scholarships totaling $1,248,228.00 available to Des Moines residents.

Are these scholarships available for Des Moines high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Des Moines can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Des Moines?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Des Moines can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Des Moines Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Des Moines
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Des Moines
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Des Moines
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Des Moines
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Career Development Grant
Sponsor:
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Applicants must be women who hold a bachelor's degree and is preparing to advance their career, change career, or re-enter the workforce and who have earned their degree at least five years prior to application. Special consideration is given to women of color, and women pursuing their first advanced degree or...
Deadline:
December 15
$12,000.00
Community Action Grant
Sponsor:
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Applicant must be a woman and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. Proposed activity must have direct community or public impact and relate to education and equity for women and girls. Applicant may apply for one grant only. One-year grants ($2,000-$7000 over one year) provide seed money for new projects. Two...
Deadline:
January 15
$10,000.00
Eleanor Roosevelt Teacher Fellowship
Sponsor:
American Association of University Women (AAUW)
Applicant must be a woman, elementary or secondary public school teacher, U.S. citizen, dedicated to improving educational opportunities for women of all ages, presently employed with at least three years full-time teaching experience, and planning to continue teaching for the next three years. Award supports professional development for teachers, educational opportunities...
Deadline:
January 10
$5,000.00
Governor Terry E. Brandstad Iowa State Fair Scholarship
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be a graduating senior from an Iowa high school who plans to enroll at an Iowa college or university. Active participation in the Iowa State Fair (past or present) is required.
Deadline:
March 1
$1,000.00
All Iowa Opportunity Foster Care Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be a student who has aged out of the Iowa foster care system, aged out of the state training schools, or who was adopted after the age of 16.
Deadline:
July 1 (March 1 priority)
$8,368.00
Presidential Scholarship for Excellence
Sponsor:
Iowa State University
Deadline:
November 1
$2,500.00
Iowa Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa student attending Regent Universities, independent colleges and universities, and community colleges throughout Iowa. Priority is given to students with the greatest financial need.
Deadline:
None
$1,000.00
Iowa Tuition Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa resident enrolled at one of Iowa's eligible private colleges/universities.
Deadline:
July 1
$4,000.00
Carver Scholarship
Sponsor:
University of Northern Iowa
Applicant must be currently enrolled as a sophomore at a participating four-year institution or one of Iowa's community colleges. Applicant must have a minimum 2.8 GPA and be a graduate of an Iowa high school or resident of Iowa for five consecutive years prior to application who has overcome some personal...
Deadline:
April 1
$5,200.00
President's Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
Morningside College
Applicant automatically eligible if they are full-time and have at least a 27 ACT, are in the top ten percent of their class, and are in good standing.
Deadline:
None
$40,000.00
Dean's Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
Morningside College
Applicant automatically nominated with a minimum 23 ACT or if they are in the top twenty percent of their high school class, active in co-curricular activities, and are in good standing. Must be full-time student.
Deadline:
None
$24,000.00
Iowa Vocational-Technical Tuition Grant
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa resident enrolled in a vocational-technical or career option program at an Iowa community college. FAFSA is required.
Deadline:
July 1
$1,200.00
Iowa National Guard Educational Assistance Grant (NGEAP)
Sponsor:
Iowa College Aid
Applicant must be an Iowa resident who is a member of an Iowa Army or Air National Guard unit for each term looking to receive benefits and who has satisfactorily completed required Guard training/maintained satisfactory performance of Guard duty. Applicant must pursue a certificate or undergraduate degree at an eligible Iowa...
Deadline:
July 1
-
