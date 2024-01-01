Davenport residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Davenport residents is $49,335.00, and 17.4% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Davenport, IA more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

26.6% of Davenport residents have a college degree or higher, while 32.3% have a high school degree but no more and 9.8% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 31.3% have at least some college education, 17.5% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 9.1% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Davenport residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 12.8% of people living in Davenport, IA are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 15.4% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Davenport.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Davenport, IA residents?

There are 263 scholarships totaling $1,248,228.00 available to Davenport residents.

Are these scholarships available for Davenport high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Davenport can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Davenport?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Davenport can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.