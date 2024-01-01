Sign Up
2024 Butler County Scholarships

Butler County residents suffer from the same absurd tuition prices that limit the educational attainment of Americans across the country. Despite high costs, 30% of Butler County residents in Kansas over the age of 25 have graduated with a professional degree - 12% have completed high school. Although these numbers match those of many other counties, there is clearly room for improvement.

It’s clear that Butler County residents in Kansas will continue to need help paying for college. 2,291 men and 2,006 women are enrolled in grades 9-12 while 1,510 men 1,618 women are currently undergraduates in college. College access and attainment should be a top priority, and cost should not prohibit any of these people from pursuing or completing their college education. The below scholarships are available to Butler County residents and can help pay for school in a variety of ways. Butler County scholarships, whether they are exclusively available to Butler County residents or whether they are more broadly applicable, can greatly help reduce the financial burden of college. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Butler County residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Butler County residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Butler County residents. You can easily browse through all 89 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Butler County?

89 scholarships worth $386,815.00 are available for college students in Butler County. In addition, we encourage current college students in Butler County to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Butler for more options.

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Butler County?

89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 are available for high school seniors in Butler County. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of Butler County to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Butler County residents, or they do not require specific county residency at all and are therefore available to Butler County students and residents, as well as others across the state or country.

Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Benedictine College
Applicant must have a minimum composite ACT score of 27. Two essays and interviews required.
Deadline:
January 15
$21,475.00
Transfer Scholarship
Sponsor:
Benedictine College
Applicant must have a minimum 2.0 GPA and have completed at least 24 semester hours.
Deadline:
None
$6,000.00
Academic Scholarship
Sponsor:
Benedictine College
Deadline:
None
$7,500.00
Kansas Scottish Rite Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pittsburg State University
Applicant must be a Kansas resident and have a minimum 3.0 GPA. Interview is required.
Deadline:
March 15
$1,500.00
Honors College University Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pittsburg State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.7 GPA and minimum composite ACT score of 28.
Deadline:
February 1
$1,876.00
Honors College Presidential Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pittsburg State University
Applicant must be an incoming freshman student who has a minimum 3.5 GPA and a minimum composite ACT score of 28 (minimum SAT Reasoning score of 1240). Pre-college curriculum required.
Deadline:
February 1
$5,364.00
Pi Gamma Mu Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pi Gamma Mu
Applicant must be a member of Pi Gamma Mu.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,000.00
Watson Fellowship
Sponsor:
Golf Course Superintendents Association of America
Applicant must be planning a career in turfgrass research and instruction and be working on a master's or doctoral degree.
Deadline:
October 1
$5,000.00
Rosedale Post 346 Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Legion - Kansas
Applicant must be the child of a veteran, parents must have been members of the Kansas American Legion and/or Kansas American Legion Auxiliary for the past three consecutive years.
Deadline:
February 15
$750.00
Legacy Scholarship
Sponsor:
Friends University
Applicant must be the child of a Friends University graduate or former student who has completed at least 12 credit hours at the university. Minimum 2.0 GPA is required.
Deadline:
None
$200.00
Purple and White Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kansas State University
Applicant must be an out-of-state student.
Deadline:
None
-
Medallion Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kansas State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.6 GPA and a minimum composite ACT score of 26 and must demonstrate school, church, and/or community involvement.
Deadline:
None
$2,000.00
Denison Award
Sponsor:
Kansas State University
Applicant must be an out-of-state student.
Deadline:
None
$5,000.00
