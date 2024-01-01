Overland Park residents deal with the same financial burden of college education as the rest of the United States. The median household income for Overland Park residents is $78,217.00, and 38.2% of households earn at least $100,000 annually. We compiled this scholarship database to help residents of Overland Park, KS more easily afford a college education. The scholarship search tool lets you easily browse all types of scholarships by location, type and school.

60.1% of Overland Park residents have a college degree or higher, while 11.8% have a high school degree but no more and 3.2% have less than a high school education. Furthermore, 25.0% have at least some college education, 36.8% have a bachelor’s degree but no higher, and 23.3% have a graduate degree. It’s clear that a significant percentage of Overland Park residents aspire to higher education outcomes, but it’s likely that finances get in the way.

Currently, 13.0% of people living in Overland Park, KS are between the ages of 10 to 19, and another 13.2% are in their twenties. This age demographic is poised to take advantage of the below scholarships in Overland Park.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for Overland Park, KS residents?

There are 89 scholarships totaling $386,815.00 available to Overland Park residents.

Are these scholarships available for Overland Park high school students?

Yes, all high school students in Overland Park can apply to these scholarships.

Are these scholarships available for current college students in Overland Park?

Yes, all current college students and undergraduates in Overland Park can apply to these scholarships. Other types of applicants include nursing students, teachers, working moms, etc.